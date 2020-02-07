Apple stores in China are not expected to reopen on February 10

Apple stores in China closed on February 1 in response to the corona virus. The company said it would remain so until February 9th. The store’s websites state that they will reopen on Monday, but a memo for local retail and community employees says Chef Deidre O’Brien is now unlikely to do so.

The Chinese government had proposed February 10 as the date to restart operations, but Apple may appear to be taking a two-step approach …

MacGeneration has seen the memo fully reproduced below. As Apple works to reopen its offices, business could take longer.

Apple retail stores are actively working to re-open the stores at a time that is set next week. Additional cleaning, health protocols and local restrictions on public spaces will play a role in this decision. The sales teams receive information from their managers on the opening date of their business and other supportive measures that we take.

With a decision to be taken in the working week from February 10, the possibility of reopening the shops on that day seems to be excluded.

The memo further states that Apple expects work to resume gradually.

While we work together to gradually resume work over the next few weeks, your well-being comes first. We are deeply grateful to everyone for mastering this challenging time with the greatest possible empathy and understanding.

CEO Tim Cook previously said the outbreak of the corona virus creates “uncertainty” for the company, and Apple decided to forecast an above-average forecast range for the current quarter.

The closings of stores and other outlets for Apple products will affect sales in China, but the stronger impact is likely to affect production. Although key Apple suppliers are currently announcing that they plan to resume operations on February 10 – with extraordinary measures to achieve this – some doubt that this will be the case or that the desired production volumes will be achieved.

Well-known Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, who has good supply chain sources, believes iPhone production may have declined 10% this quarter and prospects for the following quarter are unclear.

You can read the full memo from Deidre O’Brien below. Note that the version displayed by MacG is a French version and is a translation. Therefore, the wording may not be exact.

Dear Team,

We keep up to date with news from China and other regions most affected by the corona virus. We are thinking of those directly affected by the virus and those who work tirelessly to maintain, examine and control what the World Health Organization, the United States and other governments are now urgently demanding. Healthcare.

Apple members are a family and I know that everyone wants to learn more about our global work to support our employees, partners and customers. The best way to stay up to date is on the Coronavirus page we created on the People site. We recommend each of you to consult it regularly from today.

A team of experts from Apple is helping us to deal with this difficult situation. We are in close contact with our employees from Hubei Province, to whom we offer our support, and have cleaned our shops and offices thoroughly, regularly and conscientiously.

I would like to share with you the additional initiatives we have taken, after consulting health policy experts, based on the latest government recommendations.

As a precaution, all main offices, Apple stores and contact centers in mainland China will be closed from February 2nd to 9th. In addition to the restrictions on business travel to and from China, we are now asking any employee to return from China, or those who have returned in the past 14 days will need to work from home for 14 days, depending on the arrival date. As previously announced, Apple is making donations to support the front line efforts. If you want to donate yourself, you can do so in the employee donation portal.

We want to be a resource available to all Apple employees around the world, so please contact your People Business Partner, People Support, or Manager if you have any questions or concerns about your health or that of your loved ones delivers the best when we are united, and this is one of the times when we can show the strength of our global community.

Deirdre

