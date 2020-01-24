Apple Stores celebrate Black History Month with over 40 inspiring sessions

Starting on February 1, some Apple Stores in the United States will celebrate Black History Month with special programming of more than 40 Today at Apple sessions. This year’s lineup highlights creators who shape new cultural narratives through the visual arts, photography, poetry, dance, film and other media.

Today at Apple, emerging artists have a platform for their creativity throughout the year, but Black History Month offers even more opportunities for inspiration. Seven flagship stores in major cities will offer events until February 29.

Notable sessions this year include events with the National Black Theater, musician Rapsody and the Negro National League Centennial.

The month begins with Ebony Bolt, visual artist and graphic designer, who shares her creative journey at Apple Williamsburg in Brooklyn. Ebony has designed the cover for the Black History Month session collection (also shown above) and will demonstrate how to create one of its design templates on iPad with Apple Pencil.

On February 20 at Apple Union Square in San Francisco, muralist and illustrator Joonbug will demonstrate the illustration with artist So-So Topic. Participants can create their own images in Procreate on iPad. To end the month of February 25, a discussion on the art of memories and tips for creating a structure of rapper and librarian Roy Kinsey. At Apple Michigan Avenue in Chicago, attendees will use the Notes app and voice memos to write and record ideas right now.

Find links to the Today at Apple Black History Month collection below for each participating store. All sessions are free. You can also sign up using the Apple Store app for iOS. Sessions now include an Apple Wallet pass for easy registration upon arrival at the store.

