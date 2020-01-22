Apple Store screens have been redesigned with greater focus on Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade is advancing in Apple Stores around the world with new eye-catching screens and a sharper focus on accessories to enhance the gaming experience. New merchandising designs started appearing today in the latest Apple stores in countries where Apple Arcade is available.

Apple stores have offered an avenue for children and games for several years, long before the announcement of Apple Arcade. The screen began as a place to highlight game accessories for iPad and Apple TV and has become a hub for learning and coding accessories and toys connected to iOS. Now, Apple Arcade has gained a prominent place among Apple’s interactive screens.

In the photo of Apple Fifth Avenue in New York, a vibrant Apple Arcade logo constructed from illustrations of popular games on the service stretches against a black background. The iPad Pro demo devices bring together game trailers in a loop. Avenue’s previous design used a textured white panel that looked like a maze of Sphero Robot. In September, the screens were modernized with small Apple Arcade decals.

Below, Apple has revised its offer of third-party accessories. The majority of the toys and kits on display have been avoided in favor of larger quantities of Beats Solo Pro game controllers and headphones. Apple started selling Microsoft’s Xbox wireless controller last October and added Sony’s DualShock 4 a little later. At Apple Fifth Avenue, which offers more shelving than standard Apple Stores, a small selection of Apple TV accessories is also present.

The visibility of Apple Arcade in retail has also increased on Macs. In December, Apple added a custom folder to its display Mac docks with an Apple Arcade icon and a recommended title grouping.

The selection of third-party accessories and game titles on offer rotate quite frequently, so expect to see Apple Arcade Avenue continue to evolve. Updates to today’s store also included new graphic panels featuring macro photography of hero products and new Pacific blue shirts for all retail workers.

Photos courtesy of Shloime.

