Apple store and Coronavirus office shutdown in China will be a few days longer than expected

We received an email this morning to Apple employees affected by corona virus store and office closings that the reopening date on February 10 is likely to be postponed. Now Apple has released more details that the new plan will open most stores and offices late next week (via Bloomberg).

Apple’s comment to Bloomberg reflects what the company’s People and Retail SVP previously told employees in a letter.

“The entire Apple family is committed to helping our colleagues, communities, suppliers, partners and customers in China,” said Apple. “As we gradually return to work, our primary goal is the wellbeing of our teams, supply partners and customers across China. We continue to think of those who are affected by the coronavirus and who work around the clock to treat, study, and curb its spread. “

Bloomberg reports that Apple stores in China will open on February 13, but opening hours are limited. The majority of the stores are expected to reopen next Saturday. However, some stores may open on February 10 as originally planned.

Less details are known about the reopening of Apple’s corporate offices and contact centers, but Apple told Bloomberg that the same timeframe for the reopening next week is coming.

As my colleague Ben Lovejoy announced earlier today, here is the background of how corona virus affects Apple:

CEO Tim Cook previously said the outbreak of the corona virus creates “uncertainty” for the company, and Apple decided to forecast an above-average forecast range for the current quarter.

The closings of stores and other outlets for Apple products will affect sales in China, but the stronger impact is likely to affect production. Although Apple’s key suppliers are currently announcing that they plan to resume operations on February 10 – with extraordinary measures to achieve this – some doubt that this will be the case or that the desired level of production will be achieved.

Well-known Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, who has good supply chain sources, believes that iPhone production may have declined 10% this quarter and the prospects for the following quarter are unclear.

