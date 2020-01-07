Apple starts selling Sonos without Alexa or Assistant the day a speaker company claims Google and Amazon have stolen patents

Loading...

Sonos has experienced a busy transition into the New Year. The wireless speaker manufacturer’s recycling program has become problematic, its high-end products have seen their prices rise, and today it sued Google and accused Amazon of stealing its patents. Whether it’s a coincidence or brilliant timing, Apple also has a small role to play in the latest Sonos story.

The gist of the argument against Amazon in the main and Google in court, according to Sonos, is that the two competitors have abused early access to Sonos wireless speaker models.

Sonos says Google and Amazon needed this access to integrate their music services before each company started competing with its own wireless music speakers. Sonos only sues Google, however, because it thinks it can’t handle two major lawsuits due to its size.

The litigation and the accusation are particularly delicate because Amazon and Google integrate with the new Sonos speakers to provide voice control. It is easy to imagine that one or the other company will draw its integration in the future consequently.

Sonos was thought to be developing its own voice assistant, then leadership changes occurred. AirPlay 2 and Apple Music work with Sonos speakers, but Apple doesn’t allow Siri to integrate directly into other devices.

So what happens to speakers like the Sonos One if they lose their voice assistants? Sonos is already selling a cheaper version that retains AirPlay 2 but lacks voice control – which regular Sonos One speakers could potentially become anyway.

Sonos started selling the cheaper Sonos One SL speaker without a microphone in September, and starting this week, Apple stores are also offering the model without a voice assistant. The new speakers will be in store Thursday and deliver tomorrow. Interesting!

Apple has already sold a lot of Sonos hardware in the past few years, but to date it only carries the Sonos One SL. It’s probably flawless and unrelated timing, but the universe certainly has a way to align events like that.

