Apple spent a record amount on lobbying in Washington in 2019, but much less than its competitors

New disclosures filed this week reveal that Apple continues to spend less than its other competitors on lobbying in Washington, DC As detailed by MarketWatch, Apple’s spending reached $ 7.4 million in lobbying in 2019, which which is a record for the company, but still much less than the others.

In comparison, Apple spent $ 6.7 million on lobbying in 2018 and $ 7.2 million in 2017. Prior to 2016, Apple had never spent more than $ 5 million in a calendar year lobbying. Apple has increased its presence in the capital since Donald Trump took office, but spending has remained constant so far during the three years of Trump’s tenure.

According to this week’s data, Facebook spent $ 16.7 million on lobbying last year, far more than the $ 12.6 million spent in 2018. Amazon also increased spending from 14.4 million to 16 , $ 1 million. Google has actually seen a year-over-year decline in lobbying spending, its efforts in 2019 from $ 21.7 million to $ 11.8 million.

Businesses Are Not Required To Disclose Anything Other Than Lobbying Expenses In Washington, DC In November, it was reported that Apple had hired a pro-Trump lobbyist to help fight potential tariffs on the iPhone and other products. Apple’s lobbying is likely to have focused heavily on pricing throughout 2019.

Apple is also certainly taking advantage of Tim Cook’s close relationship with Trump, which may mean he has to spend less on lobbying. Trump has said that one of the reasons he respects Cook is because of direct communication. “He calls me and the others don’t,” Trump said last year. “Others go out and hire very expensive consultants. Tim Cook calls Donald Trump directly. “

