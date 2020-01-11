As for several years, Apple celebrates the Chinese New Year with a short film as part of its series “Shot on iPhone”. The short film lasts 8 minutes and is called “Girl”.

“Daughter” stars popular actress Zhou Xun and was directed by Theodore Melfi. It was shot entirely on iPhone 11 Pro. Here’s Apple’s description for the video:

A film about three generations of Chinese women meeting at the Chinese New Year. Shot on iPhone 11 Pro. Directed by Theodore Melfi. Cinematography by Lawrence Sher. With Zhou Xun, the main Chinese actress.

Apple also shared a behind-the-scenes video showing how Melfi and the iPhone 11 Pro used to “bring the touching” Girl “story to life.”

Go behind the scenes with director Theodore Melfi, director of photography Lawrence Sher and actress Zhou Xun to see how they used the iPhone 11 Pro to bring the touching story “Daughter” to life.

You can watch the two new videos below. The release of these videos comes after the launch this week by Apple of its second annual contest “Shot on iPhone”. Apple is looking for the best Night Mode photos of the iPhone taken by the owners of one of the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro and you can find the details here.

