Apple says the strong sales from the App Store until 2019 are higher than the results of the first quarter, strong services, iPhone 11 demand

Apple said its App Store customers spend $ 1.42 billion between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, an increase of 16% over a year ago, in what the company adds was an illustration of the pivot in services.

Revenues from Apple services have indeed risen in calendar 2019 because the company wants to offset a plateau in iPhone sales. Apple devices are increasingly becoming a way to sell your subscriptions.

Apple has not outlined its revenue from services, but the company will deliver its financial results on January 28. Apple said App Store customers spent $ 386 million on New Year’s Day, a 20% increase over a year ago.

Developers have earned more than $ 155 billion since the App Store was launched in 2008 with a quarter of that amount in 2019.

Wedbush estimates that Apple will provide revenue of $ 53.65 billion in fiscal year 2020 and revenue of $ 12.7 billion for the first quarter ending December 31.

Apple’s service activities include Apple Arcade, Apple TV +, Apple News + and Apple Card, as well as Apple Music and iCloud. Apple has bundled free annual subscriptions with the purchase of new devices to quickly launch Apple TV +.

The company will outline more about its service activities when it reports its fiscal results for the first quarter later this month. Wall Street aims for a first-quarter revenue of $ 88.3 billion, an increase of 4.73% from a year ago. Earnings are expected to be $ 20.15 billion, or $ 4.53 per share.

Analysts are optimistic about the sale of Apple’s iPhone 11 and the 5G upgrade cycle that lies ahead. In the meantime, revenue from AirPods and Apple Watch is likely to be strong along with services. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said in a research note:

Our recent checks around iPhone 11 units for the holiday season look robust and, combined with a “dazzling” AirPods performance, should lead to a clear benefit in the coming FY1Q / December. is announced after the bell on January 28. The power of the iPhone 11 seems to have its feet, both in the US and in China, as the demand for installed base looks healthy in the March / June quarters with the drum roll in the long-awaited 5G upgrade cycle in September.

Those upgrades are equivalent to more income from services.