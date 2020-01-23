Apple responded to the latest EU efforts to apply a single standardized connector for smartphones like the iPhone, saying that “regulations that force compliance through the type of connector…. stifles innovation ”(via the Financial Times).

Apple has said that the rules proposed by the EU would force it to abandon the Lightning port and inconvenience consumers, as well as cause large amounts of electronic waste to people having to abandon all of their existing Lightning accessories, such as docking stations and car adapters.

The title of the latest EU planning concerns the formation of a standard for a universal phone charger. Apple comments suggest that this would also have implications for the physical port of the phone. Apple’s statement says sending an adapter to the box would not be a satisfactory response, and the EU also wants to demand changes to the physical ports of the phone.

Apple adopted Lightning in 2012 with the iPhone 5. At the time, the abandonment of the long-standing 30-pin anchor connector caused many upheavals and a lot of bad public relations for the company. However, the spread of wireless accessories in the 2010s meant that the Lightning accessories ecosystem was much smaller than the number of dock connector accessories at the time.

Apple has moved from Lightning to USB-C on the 11.9 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, but continues to use Lightning in its consumer iPads and all current iPhones. As a nod to the future, the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro include USB-C to Lightning cables in the box (and an 18W Lightning power brick) rather than USB-A to Lightning.

Apple added industry standard wireless charging from iPhone 8 and iPhone X in 2017, offering an alternative charging method to the proprietary Lightning port. There are rumors that Apple plans to completely remove the connector in 2021, releasing an entirely wireless iPhone for the first time. On the Mac side, Apple has already moved almost all of its products to I / O based on USB-C.

In its statement, Apple said that “we hope that the Commission will continue to seek a solution that does not restrict the industry’s ability to innovate”.

