Apple says goodbye to Adobe Flash in Safari Technology Preview

Apple has taken the next step on Wednesday to pull the plug out of the once productive Adobe Flash. Flash is no longer supported with the latest version of Safari Technology Preview.

Introduced in 2016, Safari Technology Preview gives users an early insight into emerging web technologies in macOS and iOS. It is an independent app that works alongside the latest version of Safari.

The death of Adobe Flash has been in the making for years. In 2017, Adobe announced that it would stop supporting Flash by 2020. Together with Apple, Microsoft, Google, and Mozilla, all announced their plans to put the technology in their respective browsers.

Flash was once everywhere on the Internet – the Flash runtime was installed 500 million times in the second half of 2013.

Apple users, however, have been using the internet for a while without Flash. The iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch have never supported it. Meanwhile, Apple stopped pre-installing on Macs in 2010.