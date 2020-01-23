Apple rents leading Triangle Building just three kilometers from Apple Park

According to a new report released today by The Mercury News, Apple has rented a prominent building in San Jose, California, known as the “Triangle Building”. renovations.

The building is located at 5300 Stevens Creek Blvd. in San Jose and was originally built in 1981. Apple rented part of the building in 2012, signing an agreement that would allow it to “leave the building before the end of the lease.” Today’s report says that Apple “has not been continuously building it over the years.

With the new rental contract in place, covering the entire “Triangle Building”, Apple has already started interior renovations:

Many construction works are underway inside the building. In recent days, activities were underway on the six floors of the building and Apple logos were visible throughout the establishment.

The Mercury News also details how Apple continues to operate offices and research spaces in San Jose and other regions. Apple generally focuses on properties relatively close to Apple Park, as evidenced by the fact that the Triangle Building is less than two miles from the spacecraft campus.

One of the Santa Clara sites includes offices that Apple has rented from the legendary development firm Peery Arrillaga. This office space is located on the north side of Stevens Creek Boulevard, opposite the Triangle building.

You can read the full report on The Mercury News.

FTC: We use automatic affiliate links to generate income. More.

See 9to5Mac on YouTube for more information on Apple:

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oLKYcXxnUdc [/ integrated]