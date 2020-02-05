Apple releases the first developer betas for iOS 13.4, watchOS 6.2 and more

Apple will release the first iOS 13.4 developer beta today. This update was released following the release of iOS 13.3.1 last week, which included new privacy settings and screen time updates.

To update: Apple has released the first developer beta versions for macOS Catalina 10.15.4 and iOS 13.4. iPadOS 13.4, watchOS 6.2 and tvOS 13.4.

We still don’t know what to expect in iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4. Apple’s release notes indicate that the update includes bug fixes and performance improvements. As soon as the update is available, we will look into it in more detail.

Apple notes the following regarding iOS 13.4 Beta 1:

iOS 13.4 Beta is available for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max through the configuration profile. Installation with the restore image is currently not available for these models.

Do you see any significant changes in the first developer beta of iOS 13.4? Let us know in the comments or on Twitter, @ 9to5Mac. It is not yet known when the update will be released. However, we expect a public beta to be available soon.

Apple’s latest iOS updates:

iOS 13 is now available, these are the 13 best features

Apple releases iOS 13.1 with new AirDrop functions for iPhone 11 and more

Apple released iOS 13.1.1 with fixes for battery discharge, Siri and iPhone recovery

Apple releases iOS 13.1.2 with bug fixes for the camera app, iCloud backups and more

iOS 13.1.3 is Apple’s latest software update to fix iPhone and iPad errors

iOS 13.2 now available with Deep Fusion, new emoji, Siri privacy settings and more

iOS 13.2.2 is now available with a fix for the performance of the background app

Apple releases iOS 13.2.3 with further improvements to the background app, email corrections and much more

Apple releases iOS 13.3, watchOS 6.1.1 and tvOS 13.3. This is new [U: HomePod].

Apple today released iOS 13.3.1 with fixes for screen time and mail

FTC: We use income-generating auto affiliate links. More.

For more Apple news, visit 9to5Mac on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gQeXCbtStfA [/ embed]