Apple releases iOS 13.3.1 update for iPhone, with many bug fixes

Apple has released the first iOS update of 2020. IOS 13.3.1 solves a whole range of bugs, including adding a setting to control the use of location services by the chip.
The update, which clocks around 300 MB, depending on the device, contains many patches and improvements.
- Resolves an issue in communication limits that allowed a contact to be added without entering the screen time access code
- Adds a setting to control the use of location services by the U1 Ultra Wideband chip
- Resolves an issue that may cause a short delay before editing a Deep Fusion photo taken on iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro
- Resolves an issue with Mail that could load external images even when the “Load external images” setting is disabled
- Resolves an issue that could cause multiple dialog boxes to be undone in Mail
- Resolves an issue where FaceTime could use the rear-facing ultra-wide camera instead of the wide camera
- Resolves an issue where push notifications could not be delivered via Wi-Fi
- Resolves a CarPlay problem that can cause distorted sound when calling in certain vehicles
- Introduces support for Indian English Siri voices for HomePod
Also released is iPadOS 13.3.1 for the iPad, which contains a subset of the fixes sent to iPad users:
- Resolves an issue in communication limits that allowed a contact to be added without entering the screen time access code
- This resolves an issue with Mail that allows external images to be loaded even when the “Load external images” setting is disabled
- Resolves an issue that could cause multiple dialog boxes to be undone in Mail
- Resolves an issue where push notifications could not be delivered via Wi-Fi
- Introduces support for Indian English Siri voices for HomePod
Do you have to install it? It’s too early to know if this update contains a show-stop bug, so if you’re worried about this, it might be a good idea to postpone the download for a few days (unless you’re bothered by one or more more of the above bugs that have been resolved).
Updates can be downloaded over the air by going to Settings> General> Software Update.
