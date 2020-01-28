Apple releases iOS 13.3.1 update for iPhone, with many bug fixes

Apple has released the first iOS update of 2020. IOS 13.3.1 solves a whole range of bugs, including adding a setting to control the use of location services by the chip.

Must read: the ultimate MacBook USB-C accessory is now even better

The update, which clocks around 300 MB, depending on the device, contains many patches and improvements.

  • Resolves an issue in communication limits that allowed a contact to be added without entering the screen time access code
  • Adds a setting to control the use of location services by the U1 Ultra Wideband chip
  • Resolves an issue that may cause a short delay before editing a Deep Fusion photo taken on iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro
  • Resolves an issue with Mail that could load external images even when the “Load external images” setting is disabled
  • Resolves an issue that could cause multiple dialog boxes to be undone in Mail
  • Resolves an issue where FaceTime could use the rear-facing ultra-wide camera instead of the wide camera
  • Resolves an issue where push notifications could not be delivered via Wi-Fi
  • Resolves a CarPlay problem that can cause distorted sound when calling in certain vehicles
  • Introduces support for Indian English Siri voices for HomePod

Also released is iPadOS 13.3.1 for the iPad, which contains a subset of the fixes sent to iPad users:

  • Resolves an issue in communication limits that allowed a contact to be added without entering the screen time access code
  • This resolves an issue with Mail that allows external images to be loaded even when the “Load external images” setting is disabled
  • Resolves an issue that could cause multiple dialog boxes to be undone in Mail
  • Resolves an issue where push notifications could not be delivered via Wi-Fi
  • Introduces support for Indian English Siri voices for HomePod

Do you have to install it? It’s too early to know if this update contains a show-stop bug, so if you’re worried about this, it might be a good idea to postpone the download for a few days (unless you’re bothered by one or more more of the above bugs that have been resolved).

Updates can be downloaded over the air by going to Settings> General> Software Update.

Also see:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR