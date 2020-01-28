Apple releases iOS 13.3.1 update for iPhone, with many bug fixes

Apple has released the first iOS update of 2020. IOS 13.3.1 solves a whole range of bugs, including adding a setting to control the use of location services by the chip.

Must read: the ultimate MacBook USB-C accessory is now even better

The update, which clocks around 300 MB, depending on the device, contains many patches and improvements.

Resolves an issue in communication limits that allowed a contact to be added without entering the screen time access code

Adds a setting to control the use of location services by the U1 Ultra Wideband chip

Resolves an issue that may cause a short delay before editing a Deep Fusion photo taken on iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro

Resolves an issue with Mail that could load external images even when the “Load external images” setting is disabled

Resolves an issue that could cause multiple dialog boxes to be undone in Mail

Resolves an issue where FaceTime could use the rear-facing ultra-wide camera instead of the wide camera

Resolves an issue where push notifications could not be delivered via Wi-Fi

Resolves a CarPlay problem that can cause distorted sound when calling in certain vehicles

Introduces support for Indian English Siri voices for HomePod

Also released is iPadOS 13.3.1 for the iPad, which contains a subset of the fixes sent to iPad users:

Resolves an issue in communication limits that allowed a contact to be added without entering the screen time access code

This resolves an issue with Mail that allows external images to be loaded even when the “Load external images” setting is disabled

Resolves an issue that could cause multiple dialog boxes to be undone in Mail

Resolves an issue where push notifications could not be delivered via Wi-Fi

Introduces support for Indian English Siri voices for HomePod

Do you have to install it? It’s too early to know if this update contains a show-stop bug, so if you’re worried about this, it might be a good idea to postpone the download for a few days (unless you’re bothered by one or more more of the above bugs that have been resolved).

Updates can be downloaded over the air by going to Settings> General> Software Update.

Also see: