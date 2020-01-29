Apple Q1 rises as iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro sales deliver

Indispensable offer



Apple’s fiscal first quarter was fueled by strong iPhone revenues thanks to demand for iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro and the company’s accessories unit, including Apple Watch and AirPods.

Apple reported earnings of $ 4.99 per share on sales of $ 91.8 billion in the first quarter, up 9% a year ago. Wall Street expected Apple to report fiscal revenue of $ 88.5 billion in the first quarter with earnings of $ 4.55 per share.

CEO Tim Cook said it saw strong demand for iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro and for portable devices such as AirPods and Apple Watch. The active installed number of devices of the company was 1.5 billion. Apple CFO Luca Maestri said the company has more than 480 million paid subscriptions on its platform and expects to reach 500 million in the March quarter. Maestri said that Apple is targeting more than 600 million paid subscriptions by the end of calendar 2020.

During a conference call with analysts, Cook broke the picture of the iPhone question. In short, the cheaper iPhone 11 sells well.

The iPhone 11 was our best-selling model in the December quarter and the 3 new models were our 3 most popular iPhones. We had double-digit growth in many developed markets, including the US, UK, France and Singapore, and double-digit growth in emerging markets, driven by strong performance in Brazil, mainland China, India, Thailand and Turkey.

Other Cook items included:

Apple Pay has a run rate of 15 billion transactions per year.

Apple Watch achieved a record revenue in the quarter.

“We are closely following the development of the corona virus.

The big question is whether the results are sufficient to justify Apple shares and their run in recent weeks.

Apple shares are stimulated by optimism about the company’s Apple Watch sales, a stronger-than-expected iPhone 11 cycle and the success of services that generate recurring revenues. There is also optimism about the upcoming iPhone upgrade cycle powered by 5G upgrades.

Looking ahead, Apple said it will deliver between $ 63 billion and $ 67 billion in the second quarter with a gross margin between 38% and 39%. Wall Street analysts modeled earnings of $ 2.82 per share on revenue of $ 62.45 billion in the second quarter.

Key figures for the quarter include:

IPhone sales were $ 55.96 billion, an increase from $ 51.98 billion a year ago.

Turnover in wearables, home accessories and accessories amounted to $ 10.01 billion, an increase of $ 7.31 billion. That figure was in line with expectations.

Revenues from services were $ 12.71 billion, an increase from $ 10.87 billion. That figure was slightly below expectations.

But Mac sales fell compared to a year ago, just like iPad sales. The long-term question is how Apple’s Chinese supply chain will be affected by the corona virus outbreak. Apple has a wide range of prospects for the second quarter, suggesting some uncertainty about the corona virus.

Also: How to track the corona virus: Dashboard provides a real-time view of the deadly virus

