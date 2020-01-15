Apple promotes original iPad Pro, Apple Pencil and TV + with new poster creation videos

Earlier this month, Apple announced a series of Today at Apple sessions that focus on creating posters inspired by Apple TV + shows. The first installment in this series took place yesterday, and Apple shared new YouTube videos showcasing creativity.

On YouTube this afternoon, Apple shared two videos featuring iPad Pro and Apple Pencil to create posters inspired by “For All Mankind” and “Dickinson”.

In the video “For All Mankind”, illustrators Justin Erickson and Paige Reynolds of Phantom City Creative show how they published using an iPad Pro and an Apple Pencil. Apple teases:

The duo of designers and illustrators Justin and Paige details the creation of their two new posters for the original Apple TV +, For All Mankind. Learn the creative process of two poster professionals and how they took an entire show and put it into one image with the iPad Pro and Apple Pencil

In the video “Dickinson”, digital illustrator and painter Janice Sung presents her poster inspired by the Apple TV + show and its star star Hailee Steinfield.

Digital illustrator and painter Janice Sung discusses the inspiration and creative process for her new poster for the original Apple TV +, Dickinson, with Hailee Steinfield. Discover her style and how she used the iPad Pro and Apple Pencil to bring her latest vision to life.

You can watch the two new videos below and learn more about these Today at Apple sessions here. Currently, the focus is on “For All Mankind” and “See”, but Apple says future sessions will be inspired by “The Morning Show” and “Servant”.

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JB8MmeadyQ0 [/ integrated]

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T3JGXPj39kw [/ integrated]

