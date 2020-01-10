Apple Pencil gestures beyond double tap could be underway

Loading...

There could be more Apple Pencil gestures in store for future generations of the company’s iPad stylus. We saw the first of these in the second generation device, in the form of a double-click to quickly access the tools.

You can currently customize this gesture to do one of four things …

NordVPN

Launch the Settings app. Scroll down to Apple Pencil. Tap it. You have the choice between four options: switch between the current tool and the eraser, switch between the current tool and the last use, display the color palette and deactivate.

A new Apple patent application spotted by Pocket Lint goes even further.

First, it describes additional gestures, such as a triple tap, a sweeping movement and a “rolling” gesture.

The touch sensor can be used to detect a tapping, double tapping, triple tapping or other tapping gesture by the user (…) The sequence of entries in a period of time can be interpreted by the stylus as a gesture user tapping. The detected tap gestures can be correlated with preprogrammed functions to be executed by the stylus and / or an external device when detecting tap gestures. For example, one or more taps can be interpreted as user input to change a characteristic (for example, color, size, width, thickness, shape, etc.) of a mark produced using the stylus with the external device. By another example, one or more tapping can be interpreted as user input to execute functions on the external device, such as a copy function, a paste function, a cancel function and / or a redo function . By another example, one or more presses can be interpreted as user input to modify a tool parameter (for example, drawing, erasing, etc.) to generate markings on the external device (…)

The touch sensor can be used to detect a sliding gesture from the user (…)

The touch sensor can be used to detect a rolling gesture from the user. The rolling gesture may include the movement of a finger on a circumference of the housing and / or a rolling movement of the housing.

Second, it suggests that a capacitive sensor, similar to that used on an iPhone screen or most Touch ID buttons, could be incorporated so that the pencil would only react to deliberate gestures.

A stylus comprising: a housing defining a grip area of ​​the stylus; and a capacitive touch sensor comprising a plurality of detection elements distributed circumferentially and longitudinally along an interior surface of the housing at the level of the grip zone, in which the capacitive touch sensor is configured to detect the movement of a finger relative to the gripping area while the gripping area is held by other fingers.

Third, the patent covers all the basics in terms of other input devices that could be incorporated, including a camera.

The external device may include one or more of a processor, a memory, a power supply, one or more sensors, one or more communication interfaces, one or more data connectors, one or more power connectors, one or more input / output, such as a speaker, rotary input device, microphone, on / off button, mute button, biometric sensor, camera, force-sensitive touchpad and / or touch, etc.

The latter is almost certainly only Apple’s patent attorneys covering all of the basics rather than anything we will likely see in reality. On the other hand, more gestures of the Apple pencil seem eminently plausible.

FTC: We use self generating income affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Mac on YouTube for more information on Apple:

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tOrRTZDujAA (/ integrated)