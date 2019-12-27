Apple Pencil 2 for $ 99, AirPods Wireless Charging Case, more

Loading...

Apple Pencil 2 drops to a new low at $ 99 in today's 9to5Toys lunch break, plus Twelve South's BookBook V2 MacBook sleeve reaches $ 32, and Apple & # 39; s AirPods Wireless Charging Case is $ 46. everything and more below.

Apple Pencil 2 is falling to a new low

Amazon currently offers the second-generation Apple Pencil $ 99. Normally it is sold for $ 129, today's offer is good for a discount of more than 23%, beats our previous listing by $ 6 and marks one of the lowest prices we've seen. Redesigned for the latest iPad Pro, the second-generation Apple Pencil improves on the original model with wireless charging, magnetic mounting and a new form factor. Whether you want to take notes, create some digital art or just want the precision of a stylus, Apple Pencil is a must-have for enhancing your iPad experience.

Twelve South BookBook V2 generates $ 32

Amazon offers the Twelve South BookBook V2 for 13-inch MacBook $ 32. It is usually sold for $ 90, today's offer represents a discount of more than 64%, beats the lowest we have seen before with $ 18 and is back to a new low of Amazon ever. With room for an up to 13-inch MacBook, the Twelve South BookBook is made from handcrafted genuine leather that & # 39; creates a sophisticated carrying case & # 39 ;. On the outside you will find two hardcover book covers and a rigid back for extra protection as well as impact absorption. In addition to a soft inner lining, there is also a hidden compartment for storing documents and the like.

Snag Apple & # 39; s AirPods Wireless Charging Case for $ 46

Amazon offers the Apple Wireless Charging Case for AirPods for $ 46. Regularly $ 79, today's deal is 40% off and beats the lowest Amazon offer we've followed with $ 18. If you're like me, it means you're still rocking first-generation AirPods. With this Apple cover you can upgrade existing AirPods to wireless charging. This means that you can drop it on a Qi pad for extremely easy charging. Another advantage is that you are likely to extend the life of the battery that you currently find in your existing cover, making this deal difficult.

Up to $ 30 discount on best-selling USB-C hubs + 25% off the rest

HYPER does a vacation flash with up to $ 30 off their best-selling USB-C hubs. Use for everything else on HyperShop.com DEC25 discount code to get a 25% discount on HYPER & # 39; s award-winning USB-C hubs, wireless chargers, battery packs, cables and more.

15% discount on OWC & # 39; s 5-port USB-C Travel Dock from $ 28

The OWC USB-C travel dock is a 5-port travel dock with a capacity of up to 60 W throughput and small enough to fit in your pocket. It contains 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, a USB-C port with power throughput, an SD card reader and HMDI 2.0 with support for 4K screens. Receive a 15% discount on OWC & # 39; s 5-port USB-C Travel Dock from $ 28 (applied automatically at checkout).

