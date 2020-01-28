Apple Pay support for any card in Europe using Curve

Apple Pay support for any card in Europe has become at least indirectly available via Curve…

Curve is similar to other prepaid Mastercards, like Revolut, by connecting a physical card to an application, which then allows you to reload the card on demand, freeze and thaw it, etc. Although primarily for travel, with average market exchange rates and free ATM withdrawals, you can also use the Curve card in your own country.

However, Curve does better by allowing you to link one of your existing payment cards and then switch between them. When you make a transaction with the Curve card, you can choose to allocate the expenses to one of your linked cards. Indeed, you can even do it retrospectively if you forgot to define the card you wanted for a given transaction.

Curve lets you spend from any of your accounts using a single Curve Mastercard®.

Load your Mastercard or Visa debit and credit card in the Curve app and spend using only the Curve Mastercard.

You can select the account you want to pay with Curve by simply opening the Curve app and tapping a bank card – that account will instantly become “active”, ready to spend with.

Whenever you spend with Curve in store, online or at ATMs, we will debit the account you selected in the app (this is done in seconds while you’re at the checkout!) – you can check the ” your spending history and your card currently active in the application at any time.

Curve got Apple Pay support today.

Curve with Apple Pay is here. The safest and most private means of payment.

How to add your Curve card: on iPhone, open the Wallet app and tap the plus sign. On Apple Watch, open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone and select “Wallet & Apple Pay”, then press “Add a credit or debit card”.

Set your preferred card as the default payment method for Curve transactions, and then you can use Apple Pay and load it to that card.

Unfortunately, Curve is not yet available in the U.S., but this method of obtaining Apple Pay support for any card is available in 31 countries:

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Latvia

liechtenstein

Lithuania

luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

United Kingdom (excluding Crown dependencies: Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man)

You can sign up for Curve through the free iOS app.

