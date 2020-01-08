Apple Pay Express Transit, which would apparently force NYC users to walk around terminals

Loading...

Availability of Apple Pay has slowly expanded throughout New York City as the MTA rolled out its new OMNY tap-and-ride players. In a new report released today, the New York Post says that some users are charged for MTA trips each time they walk past OMNY readers.

According to the report, some public transit passengers in New York have had to pay a price via Apple Pay, even when they are not typing their Apple Watch or iPhone on the OMNY reader. In essence, MTA runners say that when they pass one of the OMNY readers, they seemingly get close enough to trigger Apple Pay on their iPhone or Apple Watch.

The problem stems from the express transit feature of Apple Pay, which allows users to perform Apple Pay transit transactions without having to authenticate with Face ID or Touch ID. Instead, you simply type your iPhone or Apple Watch on the terminal, and your default card is used for the transaction.

The New York Post report details the reports of two people on this event. One woman, Magen Bagg, said she swiped her MetroCard, but had her iPhone in her purse near her hip – close enough to trigger Apple Pay via the OMNY reader. Another traveler, Macartney Morris, said he had his phone in his pocket and swiped his MetroCard, but Express Transit was still triggered by the OMNY reader.

The problem does not seem to be extremely widespread, but the MTA has confirmed that it has heard from around 30 affected users:

MTA’s chief revenue officer, Al Putre, confirmed that about 30 customers have complained of “unintended charges when the express transportation feature of their iPhones is enabled”.

Putre also said that the MTA is working with Apple on a solution to solve “the problem of unintentional taps”. In the meantime, the simplest solution is to deactivate the express transit mode of Apple Pay in the Settings application on your iPhone.

One thing to note as a possibility is that OMNY tap-and-ride readers are just too sensitive, as The Gothamist suggests. In a statement, an Apple representative said the company hasn’t had this problem in other cities where Express Transit is available. This would mean that the MTA must adjust the sensitivity of OMNY players to prevent more users from being billed more than once.

Have you had problems getting billed in error by OMNY tap-and-ride readers in New York? Let us know in the comments.

