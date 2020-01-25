Apple ordered to pay $ 85 million in damages following new trial in WiLan patent infringement case

A jury in San Diego, California decided that Apple should pay WiLan a total of $ 85 million for patent infringement, as reported by Bloomberg. It was a new trial of a case from last year in which WiLan had won $ 145 million, a decision that was overturned by US district judge Dana Sabraw.

The two patents at the heart of this infringement case cover the means of making phone calls and downloading data simultaneously. One relates to a “method and apparatus for bandwidth request protocols in a wireless communication system”, while the other relates to “adaptive call admission control for use in a wireless communication system wire “.

Last year, WiLan, which is a Quarterhill company, received $ 145 million in its patent infringement action against Apple. Apple argued that WiLan used an incorrect method to determine damage based on iPhone sales, an argument with which Judge Sabraw agreed, which prompted him to quash the decision. WiLan was asked to accept a recalculated amount of $ 10 million or to hold a new trial. He chose the latter of the two options.

WiLan was founded in 1992 with a focus on the development of wireless technology, but in 2006 the company changed its strategy to become a patent-holding entity. The company describes itself as “one of the most successful patent licensing companies in the world”, with the goal of helping “companies unlock the value of intellectual property by managing and licensing their portfolios of patents ”.

As Bloomberg points out, the licenses represented “more than half of the $ 107.6 million in sales from Quarterhill in the first nine months” of 2018.

WiLan sued Apple in 2014, alleging that the iPhone 6 and iPhone 7 had infringed the aforementioned patents. Apple argued that WiLan had not currently assessed the value of the technology in its iPhones and that WiLan had not provided sufficient evidence to the jury in the case.

What comes next in this essay remains to be seen, but for now Apple is worth $ 85 million.

