Apple opposes EU pressure for standard telephone charger - Accessories - News

For several years, EU legislators have been arguing for a common mobile phone charger to save piles of e-waste and make things easier for consumers. Companies such as Samsung, Nokia, LG, Huawei – and Apple have previously signed up for voluntary harmonization initiatives for chargers, but of course this “men’s agreement” does not work for some parties. Cases came to a head last week when European legislators amended a bill. The amendment says that the ability to work with common chargers would be an essential requirement for radio equipment if it is imported into the EU, and this could become legislation – rather than voluntary guidance.

Apple’s switch from 30-pin connectors irritated a number of existing customers.

This new EU legislation, if ratified and enforced, could have the greatest impact on Apple – which has preferred its own connectors since the introduction of the iPhone. In 2012, Apple switched from its ugly non-standard 30-pin dock connector (which caused a lot of consumer and e-waste) to a much cleaner and compact Lightning connector, instead of being in line with the rest of the micro industry – supports USB. The Apple Lightning connector was indeed superior in some ways.

In more recent years, the compact and reversible USB Type-C has become a power / data connector standard (even on Apple laptops and tablets), but Apple still sounds as if it will firmly resist the idea of ​​use on its phones.

Apple pushes back: regulation and compliance “impedes innovation”

“We believe that regulation that complies with the type of connector that is built into all smartphones hinders innovation rather than encourages it, and would harm consumers in Europe and the economy as a whole,” Apple said in a Reuters statement. Apple added that the industry is already moving to USB-C, so regulation was not necessary. The statement continued with a kind of plea: “We hope that the (European) Commission will continue to look for a solution that does not limit the innovative capacity of the industry,” Apple said.

In support of its desire not to be pressured to conform to the standard for the phone charger, Apple has ordered some research. According to figures that the Copenhagen Economics has sponsored to study, forcing Apple to “go to a common charger would cost at least € 1.5 billion, outweighing the € 13 million in environmental benefits,” Reuters reports.

European Commission officials have decided to reflect a little longer on the implementation of this common legislation for telephone chargers as part of the Eco-design Directive. The study will be published at the end of January / beginning of February with its own impact assessments for the common telephone charger that are required by law.