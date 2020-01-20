Apple once again dedicates its home page to the celebration of Martin Luther King Jr Day

In what is now an annual tradition, Apple dedicated its home page on apple.com to the celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Each year Apple chooses a quote from a sentence, which this year is:

Everything that directly affects, affects all indirectly.

It is again taken from the famous letter from the king of a prison in Birmingham in which he addressed criticisms of other Christians who considered that he was a foreigner intervening in questions which did not concern him – and breaking the law to do it.

I am in Birmingham because the injustice is there (…) I am aware of the interdependence of all communities and all States. I can’t just sit idly by in Atlanta and not worry about what’s going on in Birmingham. Injustice everywhere is a threat to justice all over the world. We are caught up in an essential mutual insurance network, tied in a single garment of destiny. Everything that directly affects, affects all indirectly. We can never again allow ourselves to live with the narrow and provincial idea of ​​”the outside agitator”. Anyone living in the United States can never be considered a stranger anywhere within their confines.

He went on to observe that legality or illegality is not necessarily the same thing as good or bad.

We must never forget that everything Adolf Hitler did in Germany was “legal” and everything that Hungarian freedom fighters did in Hungary was “illegal”.

Apple CEO Tim Cook also tweeted a phrase from the King’s Nobel Peace Prize acceptance speech.

“I have the audacity to believe that people all over the world can eat three meals a day for their bodies, education and culture for their minds, and dignity, equality and freedom for their minds.” Let’s all be so daring and work to make MLKs dream a reality for all of us.

– Tim Cook (@tim_cook) January 20, 2020

In this speech, King said that we must privilege hope and faith over despair.

I accept this award today with an unshakable faith in America and a bold faith in the future of humanity. I refuse to accept despair as the final answer to the ambiguities of history. I refuse to accept the idea that the “nature” of man’s present nature makes him morally incapable of attaining the eternal “necessity” which will forever confront him. I refuse to accept the idea that man is nothing but a stream and a stream in the river of life, incapable of influencing the events unfolding around him. I refuse to accept the view that humanity is so tragically linked to the starless midnight of racism and war that the bright dawn of peace and brotherhood can never become a reality.

You can watch the full speech below.

Martin Luther King Jr Day is a federal public holiday in the United States to mark the birthday of the civil rights leader. The holiday was proclaimed in 1983 and observed for the first time in 1986, but opposition in some states has meant that it was not until the year 2000 that it was officially observed across the country.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5r98tT0j1a0 (/ integrated)

FTC: We use automatic affiliate links to generate income. More.

See 9to5Mac on YouTube for more information on Apple:

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DAtOjZIbA0I (/ integrated)