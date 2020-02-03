Apple offers free developer accounts for nonprofits, government organizations, and educational institutions in eight other countries

Apple has extended the ability for eligible organizations to apply for developer account exemptions to eight additional countries today, giving a total of 13 companies the opportunity to receive free developer membership.

Apple has released the news today on its developer website:

We are pleased to announce that Apple Developer Program membership is now free for eligible organizations based in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Mexico, and South Korea. Nonprofits, accredited educational institutions, and government agencies that only want to distribute free apps on the App Store can request that their annual membership fee be waived.

For the 13 countries in the program, Apple accepts exemption requests for both new and existing developer accounts. Here are the eligibility requirements:

You can apply for annual Apple Developer Program membership waiver if you are a nonprofit, accredited educational institution, or government agency that only sells free apps on the App Store and is located in an eligible country. Apple will review your request and contact you to let you know if your request has been approved.

With the fee exemption, nonprofits, education, and government organizations save $ 99 per developer account. You can find more information about applying for a free account here.

