Apple now sells officially refurbished iPhone XS / Max starting at $ 699

Apple Now Offers Refurbished iPhone XS / Max Models Certified In Different Capacities $ 699 sent. Originally starting at $ 999 when it was released in September 2018, this is the first time that Apple has offered them official refurbishment. If you’re not happy with the latest and best iPhone, then why not take advantage of last year’s low-priced model? The iPhone XS sports a 5.8-inch screen while the XS Max offers a 6.7-inch monster. Both are Super Retina displays with OLED HDR panels. Plus, you’ll get FaceID, wireless charging capabilities, a waterproof design, two cameras, and more. Apple refurbished products come with a full one-year warranty and all original accessories.

For comparison, Best Buy currently sells the previous generation smartphone starting at $ 720. However, you have to keep in mind that we have seen third parties like Woot offer refurbished models starting at $ 475 in the past, although you normally drop the official Apple warranty when you go this route.

With your savings on the refurbished purchase, this is the perfect time to grab a case. If you opt for the gorgeous golden iPhone XS, be sure to check out the Spigen Ultra Hybrid case. It’s crystal clear, allowing you to enjoy the color of your new phone, but only costs $ 13 Prime shipped.

Features of the iPhone XS:

The iPhone XS has a 5.8-inch Super Retina display with custom OLED panels for an HDR display that offers the best color accuracy in the industry, true blacks and remarkable brightness. Advanced Face ID lets you unlock your iPhone securely, connect to apps, and pay at a glance. The new generation A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine uses real-time machine learning to transform the way you experience photos, games, augmented reality, and more. A revolutionary 12-megapixel dual camera system takes your portraits to the next level with Portrait mode, portrait lighting, improved bokeh and all-new depth control. Water resistance.

