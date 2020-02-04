Apple News executive resigns because the service is struggling to attract subscribers

According to a new Bloomberg report, the Apple News executive resigned less than a year after Apple News + launched. Liz Schimel joined Apple in 2018 after previously working at Conde Nast.

Today’s report quotes “people who are familiar with the move” and states that Schimel was responsible for monitoring relationships with publishers and advertisers while at Apple News.

Liz Schimel, the outgoing managing director, joined Conde Nast magazine publisher in mid-2018 after serving as president of international business. At Apple, Schimel oversaw relationships with advertisers and news publishers.

Under the current organizational structure of Apple, the services of Peter Stern, a senior lieutenant from Eddy Cue, are monitored. According to Bloomberg, Schimel Stern and Lauren Kern, editor-in-chief of Apple News, reported.

During Apple’s Q1 earnings statement last month, Apple CEO Tim Cook has touted that Apple News has over 100 million active users every month. Apple has not yet released an update for Apple News + subscribers as it promoted 200,000 signups last April.

Apple News + has had trouble adopting paying users so far, and Apple has shut down the future of the platform. The company has made no significant changes to the platform since the launch of Apple News + in March last year, but has focused on a number of minor changes.

Apple is said to be working on a bundle of Apple Music, Apple TV + and Apple News + that could be launched later this year. This could help attract additional Apple News + subscribers. Apple has reportedly negotiated a new contract with publishers that would reduce revenue when the service is sold through a bundle.

Read the full report at Bloomberg.

