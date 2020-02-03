Apple News calls its special coverage of the 2020 presidential election “most comprehensive resource”

Apple News has launched a dedicated hub for the 2020 presidential election news, composed of “dozens of trusted news sources”.

Apple explains reporting on the new U.S. 2020 presidential election in a newsroom post:

Apple today announced a special coverage of the 2020 U.S. presidential election curated by Apple News that features reliable news, information and data from dozens of trusted news sources. Apple News 2020 election coverage is the most comprehensive resource available. It includes reports and analysis from ABC News, CBS News, CNN, FiveThirtyEight, Fox News, NBC News, ProPublica, Reuters, the Los Angeles Times, The New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, TIME, USA Today and other.

Different types of content include instructions, special functions and more.

Apple News 2020 election reporting includes a number of curated guides, special functions and resources. Throughout the year, readers from all political perspectives have a central place where they can access reliable election information, stay informed about the issues and watch key election moments – including the debates, Super Tuesday, democratic and republican conventions, election night and the President’s inauguration in 2021 real time.

FTC: We use income-generating auto affiliate links. More.

For more Apple news, visit 9to5Mac on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gQeXCbtStfA [/ embed]