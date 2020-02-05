Apple News App accepts voters’ questions for democratic debate in New Hampshire

Apple News has started answering questions for the upcoming Democratic debate in New Hampshire this week. As previously reported, Apple News is working with ABC and WMUR-TV, a local ABC subsidiary, for the debate. Part of this agreement includes full integration with Apple News.

You can use the Apple News app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac to ask a question you want to ask the candidate. Submission is via email, with emails being sent to the ABC News political unit. “Do you have a question you want to ask the candidates in the New Hampshire democratic debate on Friday? Send it to ABC News moderators,” said Apple.

The debate will take place on Friday February 7th at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire. It is the first debate after the Iowa caucus on Monday. Here are the candidates who have qualified so far:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar

Senator Bernie Sanders from Vermont

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren

Billions investor Tom Steyer

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

As part of its role in the debate, Apple will offer a live stream of the event directly in the news app and on Apple TV. The partnership between Apple News and ABC News will span Super Tuesday, Republican and Democratic National Conventions, general election debates, election night, and the presidential inauguration in 2021.

Starting with the main democratic debate on February 7, 2020 in New Hampshire, Apple News will include ABC News videos and live streaming reports, as well as FiveThirtyEight survey data, infographics and analysis for key dates in the 2020 election. ABC News, Apple News and WMUR-TV will be partners for the February debate, which will take place for the first time after the start of primary voting.

Earlier this week, Apple News launched a central platform for reporting on the 2020 presidential election with content coming from “dozens of trusted news sources”. There are also detailed guidelines for each candidate.

If you want to send a question to the moderators for the February 7 debate, you can do so through Apple News here.

FTC: We use income-generating auto affiliate links. More.

For more Apple news, visit 9to5Mac on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4aGPNM7WSEI [/ embed]