Apple New Year & # 39; s: 10 film decade bundles $ 30, more from $ 1

Apple is closing the year with a huge sale of film bundles today, focusing on every decade and delivering 10 films for only $ 30. There is also a large selection of $ 5 movies also for sale, making it a good time to load your library full of new content for the new year. You can find all of our top choices below.

Bundle offers mark today's sales

Each of these ten-year film bundles contains 10 films for $ 29.99, which is lower than the usual $ 100 price tag. That comes down to just $ 3 per film and delivers a new low in every instance. Here are all the best bundle offers for decades:

$ 5 movie deals and more

This week z & # 39; n $ 1 HD rental is Anna, starring Sasha Luss, Luke Evans, Cilian Murphy and more. We usually sell for $ 5 or more at competitive services, this is the best price we've kept to date.

