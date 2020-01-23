Apple had already renewed its first Carpool Karaoke derivative series for a third season last summer, but we haven’t heard from it since. But James Corden, who runs the show, today released the official trailer for the third season of Carpool Karaoke: The Apple Series on his YouTube channel.

The trailer confirms that the third season of Carpool Karaoke: The Series includes Jay Leno, Kesha, Rashida Jones, the cast of Stranger Things and more stars. Each episode presents a different couple of celebrities. Unlike the version broadcast on The Late Late Show, the Apple spin-off does not feature Corden in each episode.

Billboard says there will be nine episodes released every Friday starting tomorrow, January 24. New episodes will be released for free on the Apple TV app, without the need for an Apple TV + or Apple Music subscription to watch them.

This means that you can watch the show on an iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, or any other device with the Apple TV app, including Smart TVs and set-top boxes.

Although the new season is not available, you can join the people on Twitter who were impressed with this fun behind the scenes video from Carpool Karaoke.

