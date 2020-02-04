Apple Music premieres in Genius’ ‘Verified’ interview show, which explores the meaning of artist’s lyrics

Apple Music has signed a contract with digital media / lyrics company Genius, which will feature the artist interview show Verified on the streaming service. As part of the contract, Apple Music will receive exclusive premieres for new episodes of the series that address the meaning and stories behind the artist’s lyrics.

Genius reported in a press release today about the new deal with Apple Music:

In a partnership that is unique to both companies, Apple Music is working with Genius to jointly produce new episodes of Verified that will premiere exclusively on Apple Music.

As part of the contract with Genius, Apple Music will co-produce new episodes premiering “every weekday from Monday to Friday.”

Visit the all-new “Verified” episodes, premiering every weekday from Monday through Friday on Genius.com, Genius’s YouTube channel and Apple Music, and learn all the lyrics to the series with live Apple Music lyrics know.

Genius notes that Verified has existed since 2016 with over 800 episodes in the past four years, in which some of the greatest artists have been asked what their songs really are about.

Since 2016, Genius has produced more than 800 episodes of verifiedWith hundreds of artists – from Billie Eilish to J Balvin to Ice Cube, Chance the Rapper to Sting to Cardi B – sit down in front of the show’s characteristic yellow background to discuss the vision, creativity and craft behind their songs.

Here are the new episodes available today:

This new era begins today with the two latest episodes of Verified: Alec Benjamin, who breaks down his song “Mind Is A Prison” and Yung Baby Tate and dissects their track “CAMP”. The next episodes will be Caroline Polachek, 24kGoldn, Olivia Rodrigo and more of the most exciting artists in music.

