Apple Music is now available on Samsung TVs

Here’s a weird fact: Apple Music is now available on Samsung smart TVs, but not on any other brand set.

It’s a little weird flex for Samsung, which is a big rival of Apple in terms of hardware, but it’s a win-win for Samsung TV owners, who can now launch an Apple Music app directly to their TV sets, without having to buy a set-top box like the Apple TV.

In addition to Apple Music’s regular features, users will also find a section called “At Home With Apple Music,” which includes new editorial playlists as well as interviews and recorded FaceTime chats. to home artists.

There’s a catch or two, though. Apple Music is only available on Samsung TV models from 2018 to 2020. Also, while Samsung claims it will be available to consumers in over 100 countries, it is not yet available in every country where Apple Music is available – I tried it The Croatia and the app is not available here.

It’s worth noting that Samsung is also the first TV manufacturer to offer the Apple TV app, which it launched last year (again, for smart TV models from 2018).

The Apple Music app is available through Samsung’s Smart TV App Store. After downloading the app, users can sign in with an existing Apple ID account, or start a new subscription process from their TVs. Samsung says users can get a three-month trial run, but beware, because Apple is offering a six-month trial in some countries and territories where it has launched Apple Music several days ago.

