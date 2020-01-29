Apple limits travel to China and closes Apple Store due to corona virus

Apple talked about a lot of things during Tuesday’s earnings call, but one of the key issues covered had nothing to do with technology. It was the corona virus.

And while there have been reports that the virus could directly affect Apple’s ability to fulfill iPhone manufacturing orders, it was clear that Cook wanted to focus on one thing instead: the health and safety of employees working in Chinese retail stores.

The Apple CEO did not go into detail about possible production problems, but confirmed that Apple is making donations to groups in the areas affected by the outbreak to help alleviate the problem. The company also works closely with its own team members to ensure that everyone is doing well in the area concerned.

As confirmed by MacRumors, Cook confirmed to CNBC that travel precautions have also been taken. Since last week, all Apple employees have been restricted to “business-critical trips”. Given the outbreak in Wuhan, Apple is also providing care kits to employees living in the Wuhan region and throughout China.

What is in these kits remains a mystery. Cook did not specify.

Unfortunately, these care sets cannot repair everything.

Due to the virus outbreak, Apple has set its second-quarter forecast range at $ 63-67 billion, which is a $ 4 billion cushion – quite large for the company. This makes sense, however, because it cannot be predicted exactly how much the virus will affect overall production and sales.

The company also made a decision to close one of its retail stores in China. In the meantime, Apple has shortened operating times in other retail stores, checked the health of its employees and made sure that the stores are kept clean.

Apple also confirmed that sales across China are low. Not only have people stayed inside to protect themselves from this brutal virus, the Lunar New Year has also helped suppliers start reopening facilities late.

Do not worry. Apple also took this into account in the second quarter.