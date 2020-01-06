Loading...

Apple today launched its annual Back to Uni promotion for Mac and iPad buyers in New Zealand and Australia. This promotion is similar to the back-to-school offer that Apple offers in the United States each year and offers students discounts, free Beats, etc.

In New Zealand, Apple buyers can get up to NZ $ 360 off an eligible Mac with the Apple Education Prize. In addition, customers will receive a pair of Beats Studio3 wireless headphones for free with a Mac purchase. As for the iPad, education buyers can save up to NZ $ 90 on their purchases and also receive a pair of free Solo3 headphones.

In Australia, Apple’s Back to Uni promotion is similar: Mac buyers can get up to $ 320 off a purchase and get Beats Studio3 for free, while iPad buyers can save up to 80 $ and get the Solo3 headphones.

Education buyers in New Zealand and Australia can also get 20% off AppleCare +, as well as discounts on accessories. In both countries, eligible Mac models include MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, iMac, and iMac Pro. Eligible iPad models include iPad Pro and iPad Air.

In Australia, Apple is also promoting trade-in offers for iPad and Mac purchases. Apple does not yet offer trade-in promotions in New Zealand.

In the past, Apple has used App Store gift cards and Beats headphones as part of the promotion. In the United States, Apple’s Back to School promotion usually takes place around July. The promotion is also live in Brazil.

