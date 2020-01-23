Apple lambasted by Nobel laureate economist Joseph Stiglitz in Davos for failing to pay taxes

Davos CEOs and political leaders talk a lot about companies that focus on more than profits by being responsible for their employees, suppliers and communities.

Apple has been the subject of particularly harsh criticism for not having respected this ideal.

The famous American economist Joseph Stiglitz said that Apple had not done the most basic job of a responsible business, which was to pay its fair share of taxes by leaving a large part of its profits in Ireland.

“If you do not contribute by paying your fair share of taxes, you are not corporately responsible. Some companies receive a lot of attention, like Apple. You have to ask yourself: are they sincere?”

Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins said yesterday that San Francisco is becoming too expensive for teachers and firefighters, a problem when trying to recruit new talent. How can Cisco recruit the best people if there are no teachers to teach their kids, he asked, adding that businesses need to do more to help communities, even if it doesn’t is not directly related to their business.

The first step to being a good corporate citizen, according to Stiglitz, is to pay taxes, which Apple has been criticized for avoiding before, not only for its slippery Irish-EU tax system, but also for using tax holiday of Donald Trump to avoid paying. tens of billions of US taxes.

Tim Cook publicly stated this week his position on the need for global corporate tax reform.

