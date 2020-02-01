Apple is offering iPhone owners in select cities a new repair option for on-site devices

Apple is expanding its repair offering for iPhone customers in the United States. The company has added a new on-site option where an Apple Authorized Service Provider comes to you to perform select iPhone repair services.

The new arrival was first discovered by MacRumors. The on-site repair option is available in select metropolitan areas in the U.S., including Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco. The services are run by an Apple Authorized Service Provider called Go Tech Services.

In these cities, the new “Go Tech Services” options will appear when you book a repair for your iPhone. Apple has already offered on-site repairs for corporate users, but this is the first time that a similar option has been made available to consumers.

Apple has left many details of how this repair option works. According to Go Tech Services, your iPhone will be repaired “at home or in the office”. Pricing information is not immediately available, but Apple advises that an additional on-site fee may apply.

What repair services are available locally through this option? Not many, it seems. At this point, Go Tech Services appears to be limited to screen repairs for the latest generation of iPhones. It is possible that this will increase over time or that the available repair options will vary from city to city.

Interestingly, when you visit the Go Tech Services website directly, you are directed to visit the Apple website directly to book your repair. This implies that the company appears to be operating exclusively through Apple at this time.

Although the availability of this new on-site repair option is limited, it’s interesting to add Apple as an option for iPhone users. Many freight forwarders have been offering on-site repair services for several years. However, please note that this is not Apple, but an authorized service provider.

