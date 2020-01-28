Apple is applying for a patent for an iMac built into a curved glass plate

This site can earn partner commissions through the links on this page. Terms of Use.

Apple has applied for a patent for a new concept for an all-in-one PC – an iMac built into a single curved glass plate that includes both a keyboard and dual trackpads.

The patent application, which is not the same as a patent, shows an attractively curved conceptual machine with a trackpad on both sides of the keyboard. I’m not sure what kind of application usage there would be for that kind of multi-touch support, but it’s really an interesting idea.

Thanks to the patent, the keyboard can be detached during use. This concept would extend the idea of ​​an AIO to its logical conclusion: by integrating a trackpad and keyboard, the device becomes a true “all-in-one” computer. Although no company has ever built such a machine out of glass, the idea of ​​a ‘real’ AIO is not new.

When I was in primary school, we had a computer room with TRS-80 Model III and IV. The AIO concept with a keyboard is not new; it’s just that nobody has tried to make one out of glass before. An idea from Apple is to place all hardware at the base of the system, as shown below:

There are also other concepts for the design, including one where a MacBook would physically connect to the system, leaving the keyboard and trackpad available for use. Apple patiently delves deep into the patent for the curious.

The general implication of the patent is that Apple is considering an extremely flexible product – one that is capable of docking with a laptop while using the trackpad and keyboard, providing an integrated keyboard with dual trackpads, and in a considered use case , fold the keyboard flat against the screen for easier storage.

If you look at this design and assume more traditional materials, it would seem that Apple would move the actual internal hardware to the base of the system, such as the Surface Studio, instead of placing it behind the monitor. The visual effect of the system recalls some aspects of the iMac, but gives its own twist to the idea.

Applying for a patent on a product is not the same as building, and it is not clear whether modern glass manufacturers are primarily able to build such a design. The company seems to be making some changes to its product designs now that it has been released from Jony Ive, so we may see Apple researching ideas and concepts that were previously ignored.

