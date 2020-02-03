Apple increases the trade-in value for Apple Watch Series 2 and 3 to $ 100 for Heart Month

February is the month of the heart, and Apple is taking the opportunity to offer customers better deals on the Apple Watch Series 2 and 3 when upgrading to Series 5. The promotion stipulates that older Apple Watch models will be valued at the same $ 100 that Apple grants for the series 4.

Last week we heard about the Apple Watch Heart Month Challenge, which starts on February 8, and today Apple has increased the trade-in values ​​of the Apple Watch Series 2 and 3 to provide incentives to all current customers, one Series 5 clock upgrade (via MacRumors).

There is a banner on the Apple Watch homepage that shares the new promotion:

February is the heart month. Get Apple Watch Series 5 starting at $ 299 with Apple Watch Series 2 or Series 3 trade-in.

That $ 299 price for a Series 5 Apple Watch after a legitimate trade-in would apply to a 40mm aluminum GPS model. Of course, this increased (up to) trade-in value of USD 100 can also be applied to more expensive Series 5 models.

The Apple Watch Series 5 offers a number of notable improvements over the Apple Watch Series 2 and 3, e.g. B. a larger display, an updated processor, a constantly on display, ECG readings and much more.

The promotion brings a $ 30- $ 40 increase in trade-in values ​​for Series 2 and Series 3 that Apple previously offered. After selecting your Series 5 model, search for the “add trade-in” option just above the “into your pocket” button on Apple.com to take advantage of the offer.

If you are interested in Apple Watch Series 5 without a trade-in, Apple offers some discounts in its Amazon store. Here you can find all details about the latest Apple Watch offers.

