Apple in India: a “complete turnaround” in 2019; more soon

Loading...

2019 has seen a “complete turnaround” in Apple’s performance in India, according to a report – with local researchers predicting that there is still better news to come in 2020.

The report indicates that Apple’s revitalized fortune in the country is due to a mixture of prices for iPhone, sales of Mac and portable items…

NordVPN

LiveMint cites Counterpoint Research and IDC.

2019 saw a complete turnaround in Apple’s market share and presence in India, fueled by attractive price drops on previous generation iPhone models (iPhone XR), top models more recent and affordable range (iPhone 11) and attractive programs on other products.

Not only older and new generation models, but also Apple watches, AirPods Pro and Mac desktops have been widely adopted in the country (…)

“Apple recovered in the Indian market in 2019 after a sharp drop in 2018. 2020 is going to be important, as this is the year that Apple will have the most solid portfolio of all times – iPhone XR, iPhone 11 and iPhone 8 – which will be very relevant for the growing Indian market. There is also a lot of speculation about the iPhone SE2 coming this year, ”Tarun Pathak, associate director of Counterpoint Research (…), told IANS.

According to Upasana Joshi, associate research director, client devices, IDC India, for the next few quarters, Apple should continue to focus more on the $ 700 to $ 850 (£ 50,000 to $ 61,000) segment.

“It’s the perfect place for iPhones in India with additional attractive offers to make the range of new models a little more affordable, however, by continuing to focus on the portfolio of older generations for volume growth,” said she explained.

Apple surpassed the high-end smartphone segment by obtaining a massive 51.3% share in the price segment of ₹ 35,000 and more in the third quarter (July-September period).

Apple also regained first place in the premium segment in India in the second quarter with a global share of 41.2%.

According to the company, Mac desktops helped Apple record record growth in the Indian market over the July-September period.

Local manufacturing has been key to Apple in India. It started with Wistron making the iPhone SE then the iPhone 6S and the iPhone 7. This has been more recently supplemented by Foxconn making the iPhone XR locally.

The Indian government is eager to see the country become a technological manufacturing center for export and local consumption. The country’s IT minister recently said it was part of Apple’s plans.

Photo: Shutterstock

FTC: We use self generating income affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Mac on YouTube for more information on Apple:

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VHdUOJ6cuzI (/ integrated)