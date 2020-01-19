Apple Highlights iPhone 11 Slofie Feature in New Adventurous Videos

Apple continues to promote iPhone 11 slofie functionality The company today shared two new advertisements for the functionality on YouTube, highlighting the slow-motion selfie capabilities of the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro .

Today’s new videos continue Apple’s tendency to highlight the iPhone 11’s slofie function in different environments.

You can now take your epic slow motion selfies on the iPhone 11 front camera. Also available on iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max.

Apple coined the term “Slofie” to describe the slow-motion selfie function of the latest iPhone models. The iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro are the first iPhones to support slow motion video recording with the front camera at 120 frames per second.

The term “Slofie” isn’t actually found anywhere in iOS, but is simply the marketing term that Apple uses for functionality. Apple mentioned the term on stage when it announced the iPhone 11, but taking slow motion videos in the Camera app is simply called slo-mo.

How often do you use the slofie function on the iPhone 11? Watch the two new videos below and let us know what you think in the comments!

[embedded] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2IJtfbcYbxc [/ embedded]

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=99rHpOIpqCA [/ integrated]

FTC: We use automatic affiliate links to generate income. More.

See 9to5Mac on YouTube for more information on Apple:

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gIRrcu7Tguk [/ integrated]