According to a Reuters report, Apple has abandoned its intention to release an end-to-end encrypted version of iCloud backups after facing complaints from the FBI that told Apple it would hamper their investigations.

The report says Apple was working on the feature more than two years ago, but it was canceled after the FBI raised concerns. One employee said that “legal people killed him, for reasons you can imagine.”

End-to-end encryption works by creating an encryption key based on factors that are not stored on the server. This may mean tangling the key with a user password or a cryptographic key stored on the hardware of the local iPhone or iPad. Even if someone hacked into the server and had access to the data, the data would look like random noise without having the key inside to decode it.

Apple currently stores iCloud backups unencrypted end-to-end. This means that the decryption key is stored on Apple’s servers. If a police entity comes to Apple with a subpoena, then the company must hand over all iCloud data – including the decryption key. This has other cycles of ramifications. For example, while the iMessage service is encrypted end-to-end, conversations stored in an iCloud backup are not.

In the case of the well-publicized Pensacola shooter, Apple said it had delivered gigabytes of iCloud information (likely made up mostly of user photos) when Attorney General Barr criticized the company for not doing enough to help.

In 2016, in fact, the New York Times and the Financial Times reported that Apple is developing more comprehensive end-to-end encryption capabilities. However, no changes have been made to iCloud Backup over the years, and the Reuters report today suggests that it is no longer on the roadmap either.

Reuters says other factors may have led to the decision to give up the initiative, such as the fear that customers might accidentally allow end-to-end backups without realizing the consequences, and then forget their password and lose access to important personal information such as their photo library.

As noted on this web page, Apple selectively uses end-to-end encryption. Data such as the integrity database or host configuration, the iCloud keychain and WiFi passwords are stored in end-to-end encrypted form. However, the most personal and sensitive categories of information like emails, photos and iCloud Drive files do not offer this additional level of security, even as an option for those who wish. Messages are also stored using end-of-session encryption, but as noted above, this is canceled if the user has also enabled iCloud backup.

The Electronic Frontier Foundation has repeatedly asked Apple and other technology companies to provide end-to-end backup solutions.

