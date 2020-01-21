Apple has abandoned encrypted iCloud backups after the FBI intervened

This site can earn partner commissions through the links on this page. Terms of Use.

Apple fought famously with the FBI in 2016 when the agency requested access to a locked iPhone from the San Bernardino shooter. The FBI dropped its case after finding a company that could crack the device, so Apple was never forced to break its own device code. According to a new report, Apple has abolished plans that would have made user data even more secure by encrypting backups. It changed this course after the FBI quietly expressed concern that the investigation might harm.

Apple talks about user privacy and security quite often – it was the first major smartphone vendor to implement full device encryption as standard. Google followed about a year later, with all Android OEMs encoding phone storage. The FBI publicly punished the companies for this move and the disagreement reached a peak during the 2016 court case.

After the dust had settled from Apple’s public spit with the Office, engineers started working on a project codenamed Plesio or KeyDrop. Apple’s phones periodically make full backups of devices and store the data in iCloud. Unlike the physical device, Apple has encryption keys for this data. If ordered by courts, it can decode these copies and provide them to law enforcement officers. In the first half of last year, Apple provided law enforcement with iCloud backups of around 6,000 accounts.

The FBI is said to have passed Apple’s plans in 2018, and the Office’s Cyber ​​Crime Division became involved. Agents told Apple that implementing end-to-end encryption on device backups would deny the FBI an important investigative tool. While it is sometimes possible to unlock iPhones that have been restored during an investigation, agents may receive court orders to find backups of iCloud without knowing the purpose.

Reuters spoke with six different sources within Apple and the FBI to confirm this story. They all agree that Apple dropped the plan to encrypt iCloud backups shortly after the FBI objected. No one could say for sure what reasoning Apple’s leadership used to justify the change, but several sources say Apple was convinced by the FBI’s arguments that backups provided crucial evidence in thousands of investigations. A few also suggest that Apple didn’t “poke the bear” so soon after the 2016 court case.

Apple declined to comment on Reuter’s report. Interestingly, Google followed a similar plan to encrypt backups with the password of the user’s lock screen. Google has no access to it, and neither does law enforcement. There is no word whether the FBI has tried to stop Google from doing this.

