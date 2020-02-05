Apple fixed the mail app encryption issue with the latest version of macOS Catalina

Last fall we discovered a bug in the mail app in macOS that would prevent encrypted emails from being encrypted. With the release of macOS 10.15.3 last week, the researcher who discovered the bug said the bug was fixed.

Apple IT specialist Bob Gendler discovered the vulnerability last summer and autumn. Apple announced it would fix the bug in a future update. The error was related to how Mail saved Siri database files that were actually unencrypted, even for encrypted email.

After Apple released macOS 10.15.3, Gendler checked to see if the bug still existed and reported that the bug was fixed (via The Verge). While the fix was not noted in the release notes for the update, Gendler informed The Verge that AppleCare Enterprise Support contacted them to confirm the fix.

If you have not yet carried out an update, you can install macOS 10.15.3 under > About this Mac> Software update.

In similar news, Apple today released the first beta versions for MacOS 10.15.4, iOS 13.4, WatchOS 6.2 and more. We’ve got details on some exciting new features like CarKey, developer ability, Mac and iOS apps to sell in one purchase, and more.

