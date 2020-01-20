Apple engineer against chip: it's two to one in preliminary applications

The legal battle between Apple and the chip engineer has started, with a judge ruling on preliminary motions on both sides.

Apple is suing Gerard Williams III for breach of contract after leaving Apple in March of last year and setting up its own chip company. Williams is renowned for having led the development of all A series processors, from the A7 chip in the iPhone 5s in 2013 to the A12X chip used in the current range of iPad Pro…

Apple alleges that Williams broke his contract and “exploited” Apple technology to design his own chips in the belief that Apple would be forced to buy its new business.

The two men have so far made allegations and counter-allegations, and Bloomberg reports that a judge has now decided some of them.

First, Williams alleged that Apple was trying to apply an anti-competition clause that would be illegal under California law. The judge has so far denied this request.

In a preliminary ruling dismissing his request to initiate the trial, Justice Mark Pierce of the Santa Clara County Superior Court said that the law does not allow an employee “to plan and prepare to create a competitive business before the termination of employment if the employee does so for his employer time and with the employer’s resources.

Second, Williams said Apple has no right to monitor its text messages – apparently sent from a corporate phone. The judge also rejected it.

The judge also dismissed Williams’ allegation that Apple had breached his privacy by examining text messages he had written to colleagues who were critical of the company. Williams sought to have these texts excluded as evidence in the prosecution. Pierce disagreed. “There are no allegations in the complaint that the text messages were obtained as a result of listening to or recording a confidential communication,” he wrote.

However, Apple lost on the third subject, in which they claimed punitive damages, which would go beyond the actual harm to the company to serve as a warning to others. The judge ruled that it would only be appropriate if it could be shown that Williams intentionally attempted to harm Apple, and no evidence was presented to support this idea.

The decisions do not resolve any of these issues, as Williams intends to challenge them before the real Apple trial against the chip engineer can begin.

