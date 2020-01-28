Apple CEO Tim Cook has never commented on future unannounced Apple products, but that doesn’t stop investors and analysts from trying each quarter. During Apple’s Q1 2020 earnings call today, Cook was once again asked about Apple’s plans for 5G.

Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty has tried to recognize the obvious. “At some point in the future, Apple will launch an iPhone 5G,” she said. The real question centered on the size of a demand engine according to Cook, according to 5G, and what the “killer app” will be from a consumer perspective.

Cook explained that we are still in the “early stages” of deploying 5G and that he is “excited” by Apple’s pipeline. But beyond that, he had little to say.

“We’re not commenting on future products, so I’m trying to work around it a bit. As far as 5G is concerned, I think we’re at the very beginning of the global rollout. Obviously we couldn’t be more proud of our range and we are also very excited about our pipeline and we wouldn’t trade our position for anyone. ”

Krish Shankar of Callan and Company then specifically asked about the “big picture” that when 5G phones come out, “they will be more expensive because of the higher component costs”, and how that plays out in strategy Apple across different brands. Again, Cook did not have one.

“Again, I want to avoid commenting on future products. But in general, I think what is important when you think of 5G is to look around the world at the different deployment schedules. And some of them may be very different from what you see here. In terms of price, I would not want to comment on the price of handsets that are not advertised. “

The iPhone 12 range should largely support 5G connectivity using modems provided by Qualcomm. Aside from his comment on the “pipeline,” however, Cook provided no indication of what to expect.

Read our full coverage of Apple’s first quarter 2020 results release here.

FTC: We use automatic affiliate links to generate income. More.

See 9to5Mac on YouTube for more information on Apple:

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tldlIVQG-aw [/ integrated]