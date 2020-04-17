Apple CEO Tim Cook acknowledges potential job cuts at company-wide meetings

Apple employees may need to cut jobs, according to a company-wide meeting run by otherwise optimistic CEO Tim Cook on Thursday.

Bloomberg reports the virtual conference has been called in to discuss Apple’s plan for weathering the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen the company close to almost all of its stores worldwide. Cook said it was inevitable that Apple would be affected, but remained confident that it would be restored.

“If we stay focused on doing the best we can, if we continue to invest, if we manage the business wisely and make decisions together, if we take care of our teams, if our teams taking care of their work, I don’t see any reason to be anything but optimistic, “Cook told his employees.

Cook said Apple is in a good financial position going into crisis, and will continue to invest in research and development during this time. Apple will also continue launching new products – as evidenced by Wednesday’s launch of the iPhone SE.

Chief operating officer Jeff Williams spoke about how pandemics have shown the importance of Apple’s health gadgets. According to Williams, some countries are now speeding up Apple’s help with the electrocardiogram feature of the Apple Watch. This feature is not available in countries such as Australia and China.

However, Apple’s workforce will not be fully insulated from the oppressive impact of the coronavirus crisis on the economy. Although Cook noted Apple was still paying retail employees as its stores closed, he acknowledged jobs could be cut off as he focused on the company’s long-term safety.

“I won’t tell you that Apple won’t be affected,” he said when asked about potential job losses.

Cook is unsure when Apple’s offices will reopen for those with jobs to return, but noted temperature tests and social measures may occur in the area. Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Retail and People, added that flexible work returns are available to those who need them, and that employees are rewarded with unused vacation days for the remainder of the day. years.

