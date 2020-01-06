Apple Card partner bank believes AAPL will lose a third of its value

Loading...

Apple Card partner bank Goldman Sachs is once again pessimistic about AAPL, predicting that the stock will lose a third of its value this year.

The company had previously predicted a 26% drop in the stock …

NordVPN

Goldman’s previous suggestion was based on the idea that Apple would account for its Apple TV gift for hardware buyers would confuse investors. This forecast turned out to be wrong, but that didn’t stop the bank’s chief US equity strategist, David Kostin, from predicting that the AAPL stock had risen too high and should fall.

Business Insider saw the note.

Kostin says Apple could drop 35% this year as momentum wears off. He also thinks that the growth of his profits over the next few years seems relatively unimpressive (…)

“In 2019, Info Tech recorded 50%, the best of all sectors, and accounted for 32% of the increase in the overall index. Only two other sectors, finance (+ 32%) and communication services (+ 33%), outperformed the market, ”he wrote in a note to customers.

Kostin says these two sectors are overvalued based on their likely growth over the next five years.

At the forefront of these companies is the biggest name on the market. Apple has doubled in value in one year, expanding its market capitalization to $ 1.3 trillion, and Kostin says the rally – which included a 31.5% increase in the fourth quarter – has gone too far.

Goldman estimates that Apple’s profits will be well below Wall Street forecasts this year, and that the tech giant will see its revenues grow at about the same rate as the rest of the market over the next two years.

The note predicts that the AAPL will drop to $ 192 this year, which would represent a 34.6% drop in its current value.

However, other analysts disagree. Far from losing value, Wedbush expects an increase in inventory on the basis of “robust” sales for the holiday quarter, rising demand driven by upcoming 5G iPhones this year and strong growth in services. Wedbush predicts that AAPL will end the year somewhere in the $ 350 to $ 400 range.

Our recent checks around the iPhone 11 devices for the holiday season seem robust and coupled with “brilliant” AirPods performances should lead to a clear recovery in the next fiscal year / Dec. is expected to be announced after the January 28 bell.

The strength of the iPhone 11 seems to have its legs in the United States and in China, as the installed base demand continues to appear healthy during the quarters of March / June, with the drum roll in the upgrade cycle 5G highly anticipated in September. IPhone demand in China is stable despite noise and remains one of the pillars of Cupertino’s success around the iPhone 11 upgrade cycle with this version of smartphone triggering a new stage in Apple’s demand in this key region.

Many investors ask us: is all the good news turning into stocks after an historic upward movement of 80% + in the past year? The answer from our perspective is a resounding NO, as we only see the first part of this massive upgrade opportunity leading to a transformational 5G “super cycle” with 200 million to 220 million iPhone units now the new sand line for demand based on our recent supply chain checks in Asia.

AAPL started the year at $ 300, double its 2019 low and a third of the way to its next trillion. Market sentiment seems generally positive, so the Apple Card partner bank seems to have little company in its pessimistic outlook.

Image: Shutterstock

FTC: We use self generating income affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Mac on YouTube for more information on Apple:

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yfLZq0b8NSE (/ integrated)