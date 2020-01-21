Apple today added a new option for Apple card users: the ability to export monthly statements as a spreadsheet. This means that you can download the data from your Apple card and then import it into the budget configuration of your choice.

Previously, Apple only made Apple card statements available in PDF, but this new spreadsheet option is much more versatile for users. To access a spreadsheet for your Apple Card statement, follow these steps:

Access the Wallet app on your iPhone Choose Apple Card Press “Card balance” Choose a monthly statement and press the “Export transactions” button

As Fast Company notes, however, there are still limitations:

There is however a caveat regarding the new export features of the Apple card. You can only export transactions based on monthly statements. You cannot export multi-month combined transactions or partial monthly transactions. You will also need to manually import the data into your money management software. Apple will still not allow third-party services to automatically extract data from your Apple Card account.

However, being able to access your Apple card data as a spreadsheet is a useful addition – and probably inspired by third-party options.

Most budgeting software, such as YNAB, allows you to manually import spreadsheet files and link these transactions to your budget, compensating for the inability of the Apple card to connect directly to this type of software. Many people also manage their budgets on their own, via solutions directly in Microsoft Excel, Google Sheets and Apple’s Numbers. Support for exports of spreadsheets in the Wallet app is also a notable addition for these users.

The Apple card was launched last year, and it’s nice to see Apple make improvements to the Wallet app on iOS to support the card. Are you an Apple Card user? Will this feature make it easier for you to budget with the Apple card? Let us know in the comments.

