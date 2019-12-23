Apple can soon add MGM, Pac-12 Conference Content to Apple TV +

Loading...

Apple is said to be in talks with MGM Holdings and the Pac-12 Conference to add more content to the Apple TV app and the Apple TV + streaming service.

Representatives from MGM Holdings, which owns the James Bond franchise, and the Pac-12, including UCLA and USC among its 12 affiliated universities, reportedly held meetings with Apple executives this year, reported The Wall Street Journal, referring to sources who are familiar with what matters.

If a deal goes through with MGM, Apple can offer its viewers a library of the James Bond films, along with various popular TV features and items, including the Epix network. Other films owned by MGM include Four Weddings and a Funeral, RoboCop, The Hobbit, The Magnificent Seven and The Silence of the Lambs.

A partnership with the Pac-12 will meanwhile add live sport to the Apple TV portfolio. The conference has its own cable network, with more than 100 selection frameworks for basketball and football games licensed to ESPN and Fox in deals that do not expire until 2024, according to Deadline. This means that if Apple participates, it will not offer the big games.

Deadline noted, however, that the talks between Apple and the Pac-12 took place while the conference was actively looking for an equity partner, as it recently lost ground to the SEC and the Big 10.

Apple's talks with both MGM and the Pac-12 would be in the preparatory stages, so it remains unknown whether the talks will lead to new content for Apple TV.

Apple TV + was launched on November 1 with nine original programs, including The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. The series, which has earned the first Golden Globes award nominations, is broadcast the last episode of its first season.

Apple TV + is competing against Netflix, which has a deep connection with Hollywood, and Disney +, which has a huge content library. It remains to be seen whether partnerships with MGM or the Pac-12 conference will give it enough of a boost to compete better with its rivals, but it seems that Apple is not withdrawing from the challenge.

