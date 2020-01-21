Apple Business Chat to offer a “new level of personalization” to David's Bridal customers

Apple Business Chat continues to grow as a transparent way for businesses to deliver a more personalized and seamless customer experience. David’s Bridal is the latest company to work on Apple Business Chat support and plans to be the first in its industry to do so.

Apple Business Chat became available in 2017 with iOS 11. We have seen unique apps like sports arenas offering service as a way to order food and drink and even wireless providers like Sprint and T-Mobile use for customer support. Burburry, Four Seasons, Hilton, The Home Depot, Discover and Wells Fargo are other big names to embrace the platform.

Now David’s Bridal is looking to improve his own customer service with the help of Apple Business Chat combined with another service called LivePerson to help with wedding planning.

“Zoey” Concierge Bot, powered by Apple Business Chat & LivePerson, will bring a new level of personalization to the wedding planning experience and David’s Bridal is currently the ONLY wedding retailer to offer this service.

Zoey will offer a nice suite of features, including making appointments and even connecting with a live style expert. Check out her demo in action below or start a chat with Zoey here.

Zoey helps clients book / change their dates, find David’s closest wedding location, update orders / returns and can even connect brides to a style expert to find the wedding dress of their dreams!

Zoey is powered by LivePerson’s conversational platform, LiveEngage, which connects brands to Apple Business Chat. This means that all brides must do to begin their concierge experience with white gloves is a message with Zoey via the Apple Messages app.

Top image via David’s Bridal

