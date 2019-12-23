Apple board members denounced the Q1 2019 guidelines

Loading...

Tim Cook and his fellow Apple board members are facing their fourth lawsuit for alleged breaches of the law regarding the original profit guidelines issued for Q1 2019 …

Background

Apple originally guided revenue in the range of $ 89 billion to $ 93 billion for the first fiscal quarter of 2019. In a rare revision, it later wrote to shareholders to say it predicted about $ 84 billion instead, about $ 5 billion. billion under the underside of its original accompaniment. AAPL shares fell by 9% in response to the news.

The company blamed fewer iPhone upgrades after the battery replacement program, in addition to fewer carrier subsidies, unfavorable currency movements, raising prices in some markets and tensions with China.

In the case, the revised guidelines proved to be correct: Apple reported $ 84.3 billion in revenue.

Apple board members sued

Clearly, Apple is reporting that a new lawsuit has now been filed, accusing the Apple administration of violating fiduciary duties and violating federal securities laws by misrepresenting the company's position when the original guidelines were issued. As follows three other lawsuits for the same.

This is a shareholder-derived action that has brought Apple's right and benefit against certain of its officers and directors who seek to remedy violations of state and federal law by defendants who occurred from August 1, 2017 through 2 January 2019 (the & # 39; Relevant Period & # 39;) and have caused and continue to cause significant damage to Apple, including monetary losses and damage to Apple's reputation and goodwill (…)

During the Relevant Period, Defendants misrepresented and / or failed to disclose multiple material factors that had a negative impact on iPhone sales and revenue, including that: (a) consumer demand for new iPhone models was negatively impacted by Apple's high-discounted battery replacement program sales for older iPhone models because customers chose not to upgrade or postpone it; (b) macroeconomic factors, including an escalating trade war with the United States, increased competition from cheaper smartphones and a slow economy, probably had a negative impact on Apple's iPhone sales in China; and (c) that as a result of the foregoing, the Defendants lacked a reasonable basis in giving positive iPhone sales and sales guidelines for the first quarter of 2019, and denying the public the existence and negative impact of the foregoing.

In other words, the lawsuit claims that by first giving optimistic guidelines and then correcting them, the council had damaged the company's reputation and lowered the share price. Shareholder John Votto says he is therefore filing the lawsuit on behalf of Apple, Inc. against his own board of directors.

It seems unlikely that the lawsuits will succeed. It is clear that the board had issued the original guidance in good faith at the time, and the share price would have fallen if the low guidance had been issued in the first place – just a little earlier.

